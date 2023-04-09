Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Apr 9
    Esports

    Sibol looking for MLBB players for ASEAN Paralympic Games

    by Carlos Pineda
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Art by Frid Islanan

    THE PHILIPPINE ESPORTS ORGANIZATION (PESO) is currently looking for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang athletes for the upcoming ASEAN Paralympic Games held in Cambodia from June 3 to 9. This marks the first time that esports will be included in the paralympic event.

    According to their post, players need to meet the following requirements:

    • Wheelchair-user.
    • With walking disabilities.
    • Amputees with assitive devices.
    • 16-28 yrs old
    • Must be at least 2000-3000 mythic points last season.
    • Team-player
    • Critical thinker
    • Willing to train on specified training hours up until the event.
    • Must be free to fly to Cambodia from June 1.

    Bren Esports' Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro will be leading the helm for this event. Besides the Paralympic Games, he is also the head coach for Sibol's 2023 Southeast Asian Games and IESF bid. Majority of the players competing in both the SEA Games and IESF event hail from Bren Esports.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Art by Frid Islanan

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again