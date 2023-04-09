Sibol looking for MLBB players for ASEAN Paralympic Games

THE PHILIPPINE ESPORTS ORGANIZATION (PESO) is currently looking for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang athletes for the upcoming ASEAN Paralympic Games held in Cambodia from June 3 to 9. This marks the first time that esports will be included in the paralympic event.

According to their post, players need to meet the following requirements:

Wheelchair-user.

With walking disabilities.

Amputees with assitive devices.

16-28 yrs old

Must be at least 2000-3000 mythic points last season.

Team-player

Critical thinker

Willing to train on specified training hours up until the event.

Must be free to fly to Cambodia from June 1.

Bren Esports' Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro will be leading the helm for this event. Besides the Paralympic Games, he is also the head coach for Sibol's 2023 Southeast Asian Games and IESF bid. Majority of the players competing in both the SEA Games and IESF event hail from Bren Esports.