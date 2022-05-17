Sibol women's Wild Rift squad sweeps its first day of competition

SIBOL'S female Wild Rift squad was dominant in their SEA Games debut as they swept the group stage, 4-0, to earn a spot at the playoffs.

The squad of Charize “Yugen” Doble, Christine “Rayray” Natividad, Rose Anne “Hell Girl” Robles, April “Aeae” Valiente, and Giana “Jeeya” Llanes are now a win away from securing themselves the grand finals for a chance for the gold medal.

Sibol vs. Thailand recap

The Pinays opened the day against a tough Thailand squad. It was the team’s great macro gameplay as well as team fighting that prevailed over the Thais. Even when they were team wiped at the 19th-minute mark, the Pinoys made sure that the Thai squad didn't have enough health and spells to take the Elder Cloud Dragon.

Additionally, the team showcased great discipline when taking team fights, knowing when to push their limits. Their decision to take the Elder Cloud Dragon in the 23rd minute, just as Thailand was resetting from a previous team fight, vindicated their gutsy approach. Following the Elder Dragon take, they managed to catch out Thailand in their Blue side jungle, wiping the surprised Thais for the 24-minute victory.

Baron laner Hell Girl led the team on her Riven with an 8/2/4 KDA performance, while Dragon laner Yugen added another 7/3/10 on her Corki, which included the clutch double kill just before they were team wiped.

Macro masterclass against Singapore

Following their match against Thailand, the Pinoys faced Singapore, who had yet to take the rift for the women’s tournament.

The Singaporeans showed a great early game, finding trades against the Pinays. Fortunately, Sibol's macro game helped gift the Pinays a four-tower advantage (6-2) going into the 15th-minute mark as well as a massive 11k gold lead.

A 15:30 death bush by the Pinay caught the Singaporean’s offguard as they fell in the ensuing team fight. The Pinays would take their second win in just over 16 minutes with a 22 to 11 kill score.

Yugen excelled on her Vayne, going 8/2/10 against the Singaporeans.

Laos falls quickly

Their third match was complete domination from the Pinay side as they took down Laos in just over 12 and a half minutes. They also had a massive kill score of 33 against Laos' 6. Jungler Aeae had 11/2/15 on her Olaf while Yugen had a 7/1/18 on her Draven, and Baron laner Hell Girl had 7/1/7 on her Akali.

Ending game versus home bets

Sibol ended the day with a sweep after taking down hosts Vietnam with a dominant 20-4 kill score. The Viets found some great team fight engages, but the Pinays still managed to come out on top, thanks to mid lane Rayray’s clutch Galio ultimates and Yugen’s Senna sustains.

The Viets failed to take down the Pinay’s Dragon lane duo, leading to a 3/0/15 and 2/0/14 on Yugen’s Senna and Jeeya’s Nasus respectively. Aeae led the team in kills with a 6/1/8 KDA on her Xin Zhao while Hell Girl added another 5/2/6 on her Camille.

