Sibol women's Wild Rift now assured of a medal finish after conquering semis

AFTER FOUR days of esports action, the Philippines is guaranteed its first medal in esports as Sibol’s Female Wild Rift squad beat Thailand 3-1 in the semifinals of their Wild Rift tourney.

The squad of Charize “Yugen” Doble, Christine “Rayray” Natividad, Rose Anne “Hell Girl” Robles, April “Aeae” Valiente, and Giana “Jeeya” Llanes now await the winner of Vietnam and Singapore in the grand finals for the coveted gold medal.

How Sibol beat Thailand

With a medal on the line, Thailand started the series with a roster shakeup, bringing in substitute jungler Tomairu as Lawys moves back to the midlane, with yesterday’s midlaner Minaka sitting out the series.

The shakeup looked promising as Thailand struck first in the series. They hammered out a dominant Game 1 win with a 20-8 kill score and a quick 17-minute victory.

The Thais were visibly more proactive around the map as they continuously roamed as either a unit of three or fours to catch any straggling Pinays on the rift. Thai Dragon laner Elizent had a perfect game going 6/0/11 on the Varus.

Game 2 was a more equalized match, with both squads dead even at the 10-minute mark. Thailand found a slight lead after a skirmish around the Mountain Dragon in the 12:30 mark. But Hell Girl’s cheeky 14th minute split push down the dragon lane gave the lead back to the Pinays.

Sibol would try to translate the gold lead to a Baron take in the 16th minute, but Elizent’s Varus was able to steal the objective in the last minute. With their Baron buff, Thailand pushed out the lane before taking the Elder Cloud Dragon.

As they took the Dragon, they tried to punish an over-extended Rayray Jayce, but Sibol was ready with the counter engage. They punished Thailand’s over-aggression, taking down four by the 18:28 mark. They marched down mid before taking down the remaining Ahri to even out the series in just over 19 minutes.

Game 3 saw Thailand up by 10 to 5 in kill score by the 12-minute mark. Despite the massive kill difference, the Pinays still had the gold lead courtesy of their tower advantage.

A team fight around the Elder Ocean dragon in the 18:30 mark saw the Pinays defeat Thailand’s Baron laner to secure the easy Dragon take. Thailand would still try a steal play, but were heavily punished with a team wipe.

Sibol looked to end the game, taking Baron in the 21st minute. Thailand looked like they could still mount a comeback as they caught Rayray guarding the pit. But history repeated itself as the pick-off turned to be their demise — the Pinays aced the Thais with Yugen grabbing a pentakill on her Corki. With all their opponents on grey screens, Sibol broke the enemy Nexus for a 21:37 win.

The final struggle

Game 4 was even for most of the early game, with both squads within 1k gold of each other and Thailand just 1 kill ahead at 6-5. What shifted momentum in favor of the Pinays was a massive team fight around the second Dragon, where they found the ace against Thailand — all without losing a single champion.

The Pinays would find one last cheese against Thailand as they managed to sneakily rush Baron in the 15:40 mark just as Thailand was resetting. The Pinays dealt enough damage to quickly take down the violet worm before Thailand knew what was happening. As a bonus, they found Thailand’s Twisted Faith trying to find an opening.

With a champion up and Baron buff, Sibol would run it down mid for the 16 and half minute victory.

