It's Blacklist vs. Bren, RSG vs. Omega in phase 2 of Sibol qualifiers

THE bracket for Phase 2 of Sibol’s MLBB playoffs is officially out as the teams that survived the grueling first phase slug it out against invited pro teams for a chance to represent the Philippines in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games.

To kick things off there are four brackets, featuring the most notable MPL teams and the up-and-coming amateur standouts.

MLBB teams slug it out to represent PH as Sibol national team

The first bracket features the clash between two MLBB World Champions of the past: Bren Esports and Blacklist International.

Bren’s lineup features a plethora of newcomers who are determined to make their mark against the current World Champions, Blacklist International.

Blacklist may have lost Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap and Kiel “OHEB” Soriano due to age restrictions, but they could potentially surprise the Sibol upstarts with Kyle Dominic “Dominic” Soto and Lee Howard “Owl” Gonzales.

While the World Champions would clash, Nexplay EVOS, a team featuring veterans from last season and newcomers from AP Esports, will go head-to-head against El Ganador Esports, a team making waves in the amateur scene.

But Nexplay isn’t the only MPL team going up against an up-and-comer as Onic PH will clash against the Juicy Legends and Laban Lang S2 champions, Origen Esports, who once boasted players like Cesar Jefferson “Amethyst” Santo and Kent Xavier “Kevier” Lopez who eventually made their transition to the MPL.

Then another headliner, as two MPL standouts namely Omega Esports and RSG PH will clash against each other. The latter managed to eliminate ECHO PH’s super team.

While Phase 1 was a massive brawl given the high stakes of the single elimination format, Phase 2 allows teams to reassess their mistakes with a double elimination format. The battle in the Celestial Palace will begin from January 27 until 30.

