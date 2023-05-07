Sibol Wild Rift takes down Vietnam, secures PH first esports gold

SIBOL WILD RIFT won the country’s first gold medal for esports at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia as they take down Vietnam 3-1.

It was a repeat win for the squad of Chammy “Chammy” Nazarrea, Justine “Juschie” Tan, Aaron "Aaron" Bingay, Golden Hart “DemonKite” Dajao, and Reniel "Dr4w" Angara as they sent Vietnam down the lower bracket last night.

Game one seemed like it would go the distance as both teams played cautiously. It was only in the 3rd minute that the deadlock was broken when Sibol managed to get first blood with a gank in the mid-lane.

Vietnam would make it close as they found picks off their own. It would be a failed Vietnam engage in the 13th-minute mark that would blow the game wide open for Sibol as they take down two and open Baron. The Baron powerplay would be enough for Sibol to snowball to a one-game lead.

Game two was scrappier for both teams as neither wanted to give up objectives. But it would be Sibol who found a 5K gold lead at the 10-minute mark after a massive Rift Herald team fight.

From there Sibol would control the map and the game. It was in the 18th minute that they found the game-ending play as Vietnam’s jungler and support were caught off guard face-checking Baron. With a free objective, Sibol would overwhelm Vietnam to gain tournament point.

The final game

Sibol looked like they would sweep Vietnam taking a respectable gold lead by the 12th minute. However, Vietnam would stay alive as they punish the Pinoy overstaying after their dives and ganks. A team fight for the third drake would mark Vietnam’s comeback as they take down four PH champions while only losing two to even out the gold lead.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In the end, it boiled down to a great team fight at the elder drake for Vietnam to stay alive in the tournament as they take down three before going to the Baron and making the game-ending push.

Now wanting a repeat of yesterday’s reverse sweep, Sibol came out of the gates swinging in Game Four starting the game with a great mid gank which drew out Vietnam’s flashes and spells. They would continue their hyper-aggressive playstyle not letting Vietnam find any opportunities to strike back.

Baron laner Nazarrea would also continue to be a thorn in Vietnam’s side(lane) as his split push gave the team free turrets including opening up the Baron lane inhibitor turret for free.

It was this opened lane that gave Sibol the gold medal as a scrappy third drake team fight saw the team take down Vietnam’s Jungler and opened up an easy Baron. Baron-empowered minions would do the work for Sibol as Vietnam struggled to defend their base relinquishing the gold medal to Sibol in just under 19 minutes.

“More than wanting to compete, more than wanting to represent the country, gusto talaga namin mag-inspire sa players out there na esports is a medal sports now and that you can get something out of it so I really hope na mainspire yung mga tao dito,” Sibol Wild Rift Coach Van "Vansu" Alfonso said in a livestream after the event.