Sibol CrossFire dominates Laos to secure SEA Games bronze medal

SIBOL'S BID in the 32nd SEA Games in CrossFire saw the National Team suffer from an unfortunate matchup as the Filipinos went to the playoffs against the defending gold medalist, Vietnam.

Just like in the finale of last year's SEA Games' Vietnam once again stood tall against the Filipino squad, giving Sibol a bronze medal in CrossFire.

Both Philippines and Laos secured bronze medals, however there's a twist. According to Sibol General Manager, Jab Escutin, Sibol needs to win the 3rd place match in order for the bronze medal to be tallied in the overall medal rankings.

As he stated in the pres interview: "Kapag 5 lang na participating teams, the 3rd and 4th place will get bronze. Yung 4th place nga lang, hindi counted yung bronze nila sa official tally of the countries, pero they will take home a medal."

With the country's pride at stake, the Philippines willed their way and secured a dominant 3-0 series win.

It was a one-sided affair, with the Philippines securing a 10-1 masterclass in all games.

Filipino MVPs

Aldrin Borabon garnered the MVP honors in Game 1 courtesy of his 12/5 kills-death ratio and 3 headshots.

Then in Game 2, Matthew Arnaez was chosen as the MVP for securing 9 headshots and providing a 14/6 kills-death ratio.

And to deliver the final nail in the coffin, Justine Perez was acknowledged as the MVP with his 14/3 kills-death count and 6 headshots.

While these individuals were integral to the team's success, one should also consider the efforts of the other members namely John Kenneth Alde, Christian Amores, Arthur Tecson, and Coach Braden Francis Catangay.

As the curtain closes for the Philippines' CrossFire bid, Vietnam once again reigned supreme as they garnered a gold medal with a commanding 3-0 sweep against Indonesia.

So far the Philippines has been impressive with their esports bid as they likewise attained the gold medal in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

How Sibol fared during day one

Sibol dominated the group stage of the CrossFire tourney, sweeping group A. The first opened the day with a clean 10-1 against hosts Cambodia, before continuing their hot streak against Laos with a 10-2 win to secure a semis spot.

The semi-finals saw Sibol take on regional Cross Fire rivals Vietnam in a best of 3 match for a spot in the gold medal match. Sibol would take first blood with a convincing 10-5 win on Port. Unfortunately Vietnam would be too much as they complete the reverse sweep to take Mexico 10-7 and then Compound 10-4. The loss ended the Pinoys quest for a gold medal.