SIBOL assembles formidable MLBB team for IESF

BREN ESPORTS isn’t just aiming to conquer the Southeast Asian stage as they’ll also be setting their sights on the global stage as the majority of members will compete in the upcoming IESF this July.

BREN's main five consisting of Marco “Super Marco” Requitano, Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel, Kyle “KyleTzy” Sayson, David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon, and Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo will headline the IESF roster.

M2 world champion BREN is currently the top-seeded team in the MPL Philippines Season 11, outclassing M4 World Champion ECHO, and MPL PH defending champions Blacklist International, which is also the M3 world champion.

Included in the MLBB SIBOL roster is GameLab’s Jan Bradford “XBOCT” Amande. Meanwhile, Coach Francis “Ducky” Glindro will be coaching this team.

During their announcement, fans wondered why Onic’s Nowee “Ryota” Cabailo wasn’t included in the roster despite his appearance in Sibol’s SEA Games roster.

SIBOL Roster Selection Process

Spin.ph reached out to Coach Ducky regarding the roster selection.

"When the SIBOL combine happened a few months back, we were informed that the four teams who qualified for the National Team selection for SEAG will be the same pool of players to be selected from for IESF," Coach Ducky told Spin.

"It was explained to us that the selection process was designed this way so that SIBOL could submit the rosters on time. Each of the four organizations was then asked who could commit to the training pool since the IESF will happen concurrently with the MPL PH S12. As the representative for BREN Esports, I said yes along with GameLab. Unfortunately, ONIC PH and ECHO opted to focus on the upcoming Season 12 of MPL," added Coach Ducky.

BREN's venture into the IESF has put the team in a busier campaign as they are also competing in MPL PH Season 11. This will be followed by their SEA Games stint, IESF, and possibly an MSC 2023 berth.

With additional reporting from Mario Alvaro Limos.