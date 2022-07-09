Retired Counter-Strike pro Shroud joins Valorant team, trends on PH Twittersphere

IN ONE of the boldest moves in the VALORANT esports scene, American esports organization Sentinels made headlines by acquiring the FPS streaming god and retired CS:GO pro Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek.

The announcements were revealed on social media.

Given Shroud's current career as a content creator and streamer, fans have been wondering why he decided to return to the professional esports scene. Prior to becoming a streaming sensation, Shroud was a former Counter-Strike professional player for Cloud9.

"Why VALORANT? That's a tough one, I guess it's a spur of the moment over dinner, like 'Hey! Sentinel needs a player. Do we throw your name in there?' And I was like, 'Absolutely!" said the former CSGO pro.

"I'm itching to try competing again and found something new and I want to see how I can fare with something new rather than go back to something I know."

Why Shroud moved to Sentinels

Shroud continued, "I would say the main thing that speaks to me about Sentinels is the way they play. I feel like they remind me of my team in Counter-Strike just like in style. And I guess the IGL-ing (In Game Leadership) that's done within that team and the way they play together."

He added: "I imagine that even their personalities might resemble my experience in the past so that's the big one."

Shroud promised that he would give his all in the LCQ (North American Last Chance Qualifier).

"Of course I'm going to try, like I'm not committing to this LCQ like half-ass. Like I'm going to bootcamp, playing VALORANT everyday. I'm not going to touch anything, I'm going to be watching demos, I'm going to be studying my team. I'm gonna try my absolute best to not let anyone down, my Sentinel fans and I'm just gonna give it my all."

Shroud's arrival has caused a ruckus in the Twittersphere, even becoming a trending topic in the Philippines.

Team Secret's Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan was also surprised with his arrival.

It would be interesting to see how Sentinels will fare in the upcoming tournament as two of the biggest names, Tyson "TenZ" Ngo and Shroud are part of the team. There are speculations that another former CSGO pro, Tarik "Tarik" Celik, might be joining the team to form a star-studded ensemble.

