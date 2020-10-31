Should you buy 'Watch Dogs: Legion'?

FOR its third outing in the Watch Dogs world, creators Ubisoft tried something new. In this open world video game, there is no main character. Instead, you can recruit almost anyone in the game to your cause, and they will serve as your characters. In effect, you are nobody, but also everybody.

Set in the near future, Watch Dogs is the continuing saga of the anti-fascist hacker group DedSec, which has followers in every major city. The first two games took place in Chicago and San Francisco; the third one, Legion, hops over the pond to London. The entire citizenry present in the game — construction workers, police officers, ex-spies, old ladies crossing the street — can be recruited into DedSec, each with a set of unique abilities.

It sounds like a gimmick — like Pokemon, but for hackers. But reviewers, for the most part, are liking it. Here’s what they have to say.

PHOTO: Ubisoft



The core mechanic is an exciting one.

“Instead of putting you in control of a single protagonist, Watch Dogs: Legion gives you thousands of disgruntled Londoners, providing the freedom and flexibility to fight like never before,” said Game Informer’s Marcus Stewart. “Anyone can be recruited, and I felt like a kid in a candy store scanning Londoners thanks to the cool combinations of skills each can bring.”

The recruiting system makes everything feel like an even bigger sandbox.

Kotaku’s Stephen Totilo doesn’t have a full review yet, but he’s spent a dozen hours so far. “I [...] like the system as a virtual toy. It’s plenty fun to find people to recruit.” He added that “a lot of it plays like the earlier Watch Dogs, which I’ve enjoyed,” but that “Watch Dogs: Legion is a Big Idea game, and its big idea is appealingly audacious and well worth playing.”

But the world and environment itself are also exciting.

“In a game with multiple playable characters, the one constant that you'll have across them is your connection to London itself,” wrote Alessandro Fillari for Gamespot. “Each of the eight districts has its own varied cultures, demographics, and cultural stylings, making England's capital city an exciting place to explore.”

PHOTO: Ubisoft



Your “characters” can feel like they lack personality.

Diego Perez from Attack of the Fanboy appreciated the game’s ambition, but felt the execution ended up a little flat. He wrote: “Legion [...] inserts these characters into cutscenes, gives them speaking roles, and places them at the forefront of the story. It doesn’t work. The story suffers from a lack of a central set of protagonists. Character animations and voice acting also feel subpar across the board. [...] It feels like you’re playing as NPCs.”

Still, it feels like the genuine start of a brand new direction in open world games.

EGM’s Michael Goroff wrote: “It might be a sloppy game in many regards, but Legion offers a novel way to experience an open world, with its interconnected NPCs and the introduction of permadeath to the genre.”

On DataBlitz, Watch Dogs: Legion for PS4 and Xbox One retails for P2,895. You can also order online here.

