LOOK: The Secretlab x Quiccs gaming chair is limited to just 200 pieces worldwide

YOU’VE SEEN graphic designer Quiccs’ art — especially his robotic creation TEQ63 — in adidas stores, galleries like Secret Fresh, and specialty toy stores.

Now, get ready to plant your butt on it in this very limited edition gaming chair from Secretlab.

“I’m always looking out for new adventures,” said the artist in a statement, “and I wouldn’t work with a brand unless I knew my fans would be excited about the final product.”





A fixture at the global Designer Toy Awards, Quiccs, whose real name is Juanito Maiquez, won Artist of the Year in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, his signature TEQ63 robot also won Toy of the Year. He was also the first Pinoy artist to collaborate with adidas, with a Superstar collab that dropped in early 2020, and later that year, a graphic tee.

His obsession with robots, as well as hip hop and Japanese culture, makes him a good fit for the brand, which is recognized as one of the world’s top gaming chair manufacturers.





The Secretlab QUICCS Edition is built on the Titan and Omega releases of Secretlab's 2020 series. The Titan is slightly larger, to accomodate heavier and taller gamers, but both variants include Prime 2.0 PU leather and a variety of adjustments for ultimate comfort while you game. To give it that TEQ63 look, it’s decked out in white, with segmented panels that resemble a robotic exoskeleton.

There will only be 200 available, and it’s open only to buyers in the Philippines, Singapore, and the US. Scoring one also lets you redeem a 12-inch MEGATEQ vinyl figure.

Check out more pics of the chair below.

It will release on March 15 on Secretlab's official store on Lazada. The Omega variant will go for P35,990, while the Titan variant will be P37,990.