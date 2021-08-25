Even in esports, school pride runs deep, says Fran Yu

ON-COURT action may be stalled for the moment, but that doesn't mean that varsity athletes can't hoist their school's flag high and proud.

Fran Yu certainly is relishing the opportunity as the NCAA Season 95 Finals MVP remains the face of the Knights, even in esports, as he competes in the groundbreaking Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE).

“Malaking bagay ito na kahit pandemic, may pinagkakaabalahan kami and at the same time, nare-represent namin yung school namin. Nagagawa pa rin naming proud yung school namin,” he said.

Fran Yu among many varsity players in new esports league

Yu is just one of the few varsity players who are still carrying their school colors in this new arena, where 10 schools, namely Letran, San Beda, Lyceum, San Sebastian, St. Benilde, Mapua, Arellano, Perpetual, Jose Rizal University, and Emilio Aguinaldo College, have committed to duking it out in online game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Also bannering his school is EAC's Kyle Carlos, who isn't just making a name for himself on the hardcourt, but also in the online arena, as he regularly streams his games on his Facebook page Puppet.

“Para sa akin, privilege siya kahit anong event mo mai-represent yung school mo. Kahit pandemic, nabibigyan pa rin namin sila ng honor,” he said of the league, which broadcasts its matches on weekends via the CALM Network, and has Rebel Sports Pilipinas as its official outfitter.

Safe to say, they have made their respective schools proud, with Carlos already reaching the Mythic 1 level, while Yu is currently in Epic 5.

Yu also noted the support remains solid in this new venture, saying, "Nararamdaman pa rin namin yung suporta. Kahit hindi physical dahil sa pandemya, nandyan pa rin yung suporta nila. Hindi mawawala yun."

The two are expected to also be with their teammates once the 5-on-5 Varsity Cup unfurls in October.

Both, though, understand that their stints here are just the warm-up. When the tournament kicks off, it will be the turn for the school's esports athletes to carry the flag for their institutions.

“Malaking tulong ito kasi maraming magkakaroon pa ng scholarships at madadagdagan yung athletes na magre-represent sa mga schools,” said Yu.

Carlos added, "Big step ito sa mga gustong makapasok sa esports team. Ngayon pa lang, congratulations na sa mga future esports players natin."

