Scholarship opportunities for budding esports athletes up for grabs in CCE

AVENUES truly are opening up for esports athletes as the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) is promising scholarship opportunities for exceptional players who stand out in its upcoming league.

Championing a cause for academic and sporting excellence through esports, CCE's prizes and rewards for its breakthrough tourney will be allocated to scholarship purposes for aspiring esports players in their respective campuses.

“That’s the goal, providing scholarships for players. CCE envisions to build that bridge for the Filipino dreamers in this modern age,” said CCE spokesperson Waiyip Chong.

Ten universities and colleges, namely Arellano, St. Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Jose Rizal University, Letran, Lyceum, Mapua, San Beda, San Sebastian, and Perpetual, have committed to join the first-of-its-kind collegiate esports league to be launched in October.

For its first salvo, a 5-on-5 MLBB Varsity Cup among basketball players will be staged as an introductory competition. Afterwards, regular students who excel in esports can get their shot at representing their schools.

Last weekend saw the start of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 1-on-1 Exhibition Matches, serving as an appetizer as varsity athletes from the universities and colleges duked it out in the popular mobile game.

Colleges are making esports part of their plan

Esports truly has started to become embraced in these changing times, with select universities and colleges already offering career opportunities geared towards the new sporting discipline.

Lyceum of the Philippines University, for one, has opened a door for gamers to have a future career and profession by launching the country’s first Bachelor of Science in Esports, with tracks in Esports Management and Game and Design Development.

St. Benilde has also long offered courses on Bachelor of Science in Interactive Entertainment and Multimedia Computing, with a choice of majors in Game Development or Game Art.

Other schools nationwide have also begun exploring in establishing game development degree programs with a possibility of incorporating esports as a whole with the continuous worldwide rise of the gaming industry, market and revenue-wise.

