Lowest price ever? Save P5,000 on the PS4 Pro in this weeklong sale

THE PlayStation 5 is coming out this month, but there’s still a ton of life yet in the PS4. With boatloads of very good games, it’s going to be far from obsolete even when a newer, bigger version arrives.

If you don’t have a unit yet, this promotion from DataBlitz might just be what you’re looking for.

The video game retailer is offering two PS4 bundles for its weeklong sale, which runs from November 2 to November 11.

The first is a PS4 Pro (with 1TB of hard drive space), which comes with two games: Horizon: Zero Dawn and Marvel’s Spider-Man. It will sell for P18,990, or P5,000 off its usual retail price of P23,990.

The second is a PS4 Slim (with 1TB of hard drive space) that comes with 3 games: Horizon: Zero Dawn, the PS4 version of Grand Theft Auto V, and God of War (the 2018 version). It also comes with the digital edition of Fortnite. This bundle goes for P14,990, or P3,000 off the usual P17,990.

If you already own a PS4 but are looking for new controllers, DataBlitz is also offering Dualshocks at P1,000 off.

