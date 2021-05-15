S.T.U.N. Selena skin now available with 30% Dias discount until June 5

THE most-awaited skin in Mobile Legend: Bang Bang’s S.T.U.N. series has just dropped.

Starting today all the way to June 16, you can get the pop star version of the Abyssal Witch straight into your hero roster. Developer Moonton is also offering a 30 percent discount from today until June 5. Purchase the skin within that time period, and you’ll only need to shell out 629 Dias, down from the usual 899.

S.T.U.N. Selena completes Mobile Legends’ virtual music group S.T.U.N., which also features a skateboarding Chou and a DJ Brody.

Actress and influencer Andrea Brillantes had a brilliant S.T.U.N. Selena getup in the recently released “Bagsakan Legends”, a music video where the captains of the upcoming All-Star game laid down sick bars (and painful jabs) against each other.

It all started out as a prank, when Andrea Brillantes tricked Nexplay coach AkoSi Dogie into thinking she had no ML skills. Now, they’ll be heading up two squads who’ll be facing off against each other in the All-Star Showdown on May 22.

On Team Dogie is Nexplay’s Renejay “Renejay” Barcarse, influencer ChooxTV, Jaylord “Hate” Gonzales, and Blacklist International’s Johnmar “OhMyV33NUS” Villaluna.

On Team Andrea is athlete and streamer Eric “Eruption” Tai, Execration’s Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso, Aura PH’s Christian “Rafflesia” Fajura, and Bren Esports’ CJ “Ribo” Ribo Jr.

To help promote the showdown, Brillantes and Dogie dressed up in their best S.T.U.N. cosplay — Andrea hamming it up as Selena, and Boss Dogie flexing as Brody. Eruption guested as a beefy Chou, while ChooxTv (to the delight of fans) made a very important cameo.

