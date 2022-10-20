Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    'Body part na nagsisimula sa letter 't'?' Rumble Royale streamer's answer goes viral

    by Carlos Pineda
    4 hours ago
    IN YESTERDAY's episode of Family Feud Philippines, the show featured cosplayers and content creators known as the League of Lodis going up against the horror-themed Nightmares Manila.

    The League of Lodis featured notable cosplaying and streaming icons like Rumble Royale's Charess and Buunja Agustin. Ehen it was the latter's turn to answer Dingdong Dantes' questions, she hilariously gave a reply that became a trending video on Facebook.

    Dingdong Dantes' question for her was: "In Filipino, body part na nagsisimula sa letter 't'?

    You may have answered something like tenga or tuhod. Buunja, however, immediately replied, "T*t*."

    Needless to say, Buunja quickly became an online meme.

      Esports, gaming personalities react to Buunja

      Eventually other notable esports and gaming personalities reacted to her answer.

      Bunnja herself good-naturedly posted about the incident on her official Facebook page with the caption,"Image you can hear."

      Then she even commented on Kristel "Kitz Cua" Cua's post saying: "Minus points muna p*t*.

      Grindsky's Shin Boo "Shinboo" Ponferrada also commented on Kristel "Kitz Cua" Cua's video, saying, "Hahahaha tandang tanda ko pa nung sinabihan mo pa kong bastos sabay delete comment. The best ka talaga Buunja."

      Yet despite the memes, her answer was able to help the League of Lodis secure the victory over Nightmares Manila.

