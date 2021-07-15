Rui Hachimura gets special cover for NBA 2K22 in Japan

THE TOKYO Olympics won't be the only toast of the town in Japan come August.

Rui Hachimura is set to grace the exclusive Standard Edition cover for NBA 2K22, which will only be released for Japanese players.

The cover art, made by Atlanta-based artist Charly Palmer, will be released next month.

Hachimura, who is coming off a solid sophomore year for the Washington Wizards, will be the flag-bearer for Japan in the Olympiad as he will also be tasked to lead the Akatsuki Five in the men's basketball tournament.

This follows the special country-specific cover athletes that NBA 2K has done in the past.

Who've been on the special, country-specific covers for the 2K series?

NBA 2K16 saw brothers Pau and Marc Gasol as the cover athletes for Spain, Dennis Schroder for Germany, and Tony Parker for France.

Pau Gasol was back in the cover for Spain in NBA 2K17, while Danilo Gallinari was the special Italy-only release.

DeMar DeRozan was a special cover athlete in Canada for NBA 2K18, while Ben Simmons had his in NBA 2K19 for the Australia and New Zealand markets.

Aside from Hachimura, Luka Doncic is the cover athlete for the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital bundle, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant being front and center in the special NBA 75th Anniversary Edition cover.

Candace Parker also made history being the first ever female cover athlete in NBA 2K22, with her special Standard Edition cover only being released in North America.

