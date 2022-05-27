Omega, RSG to face worthy foes in MSC group stage

THE MSC 2022 group stage results are officially out and both Philippine representatives will have to duke it out against the other elite teams that Southeast Asia has to offer.

Both Filipino reps will deal with a worthy challenger in their respective groups. Recently crowned MPL-PH champions RSG Philippines, was placed in Group B, where they will square off against their sibling org RSG Singapore, as well as Cambodia’s See You Soon.

Meanwhile the fan favorite squad and defending MSC Champions Omega Esports was bracketed in Group C. They'll go up against against the Indonesian powerhouse RRQ as well as Thailand’s IDNS, who figured in a controversy with Omega last year.

The other groups involve exciting matchups between Malaysia’s Todak and Indonesia’s Onic Esports in Group A, as well as EVOS SG, Orange Esports, and Cambodia’s Impunity Esports in Group D.

How the Philippines will fare against their foes?

RSG Philippines will clash against their sibling team and constant scrim partners, and we expect that they'll be very familiar with each other's tactics.

Historically, Philippine teams have performed well in tournaments against their Singaporean foes. But the recently concluded SEA Games also revealed that the SG-based players have improved.

As for Omega, they’ll be up against one of the most renowned powerhouses in the scene. RRQ Hoshi won the MPL Season 9 trophy, ousting their rival Onic Esports in a 4-1 romp. Their systematic dissection of their foes has drawn a lot of praise from the community.

RRQ likewise features a star-studded cast with players like Albert Neilsen “Alberttt” Iskandar and Rivaldi “R7” Fatah leading their ranks.

