RSG-Omega finale in S9 gets the nod in Esports Awards' 5 Biggest Mobile Moments

THE GRAND finals between RSG Philippines and Omega Esports during the ninth season of the MPL was included in the Esports Awards' Five Biggest Mobile Moments of the month of June.

Back in the S9 finals, RSG Philippines silenced their doubters and critics who once branded the team as a bunch of "outcasts" or "chop suey."

It was also a redemption arc for the likes of Coach Brian "Panda" Lim, Dylan "Light" Catipon, Nathanael "Nathzz" Estrologo, and Arvie "Aqua" Antonio.

The series likewise saw the emergence of Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto and Eman "EMANN" Sango.

And to top the celebrations, Coach Panda not only won the championship, but also the hearts of many as he proposed to his girlfriend.

Look back on these memorable MLBB moments

Though the storylines centered on the finale have been memorable, the Season 9 Grand Finals actually took place on May 2.

The Esports Awards would certainly have no lack of memorable Mobile Legends moments in June, thanks to the exciting goings-on at MSC 2022 in Kuala Lumpur.

For instance, Myanmar's Falcon Esports' surprise sweep on Onic Esports should definitely be considered, as the dark horse team rose to the occasion despite the political strife endured at home.

Then there's the epic lower bracket finals between RSG Philippines and Omega Esports, which lasted for five nailbiting games. In fact, many tweeted or posted that the PH vs. PH duel should've been the grand finale given the intensity and the emotions displayed by the two Filipino hopefuls.

And speaking of the finale, RSG's sweep on RRQ Hoshi is another worthy candidate, with the MPL-PH champs able to redeem themselves after an embarassing outing in the upper bracket finals. And let's not forget Nathzz's iconic post-match celebrations.

