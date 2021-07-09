Regional esports org RSG makes PH entry official

ANOTHER major regional esports powerhouse is set to enter the Philippine scene.

The Singapore-based org formerly known as Resurgence released a video announcing their entry into the country in an official Facebook page, which appears to have only been launched on July 5.

The sizzle reel, posted Friday, showed off the org’s achievements around the region — a championship in Call of Duty: Mobile in Malaysia/Singapore, a PUBG Mobile gold, a championship in MPL-Malaysia Season 7 — before showing off the Philippine flag.

“It’s time for us to enter a new arena,” the ominous voiceover intoned. “Pilipinas, handa ka na ba?”

No specific game or athletes were named in the page's announcements, though RSG PH wrote in one comment, “Roster reveal soon?”

RSG has been rumored to be among the major esports organizations that will enter the MPL-PH come Season 8.

In the most recent Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup, RSG MY was pummeled by PH team Blacklist International in their road to the upper bracket finals, while RSG SG took a 2-0 beating from Indonesian squad Bigetron Alpha. Since the end of the MSC and Execration's victory, a number of major shakeups have rocked the teams and the orgs inside MPL.

