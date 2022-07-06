RSG PH, Blacklist, Omega headline MLBB IESF PH Qualifiers

THE ROAD to push esports into the Olympic stage carries on as the International Esports Federation's (IESF) brings the 14th World Esports Championships to Bali, Indonesia.

Included in their list of games is Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Sibol has officially opened the doors for aspiring representatives through a round of PH Qualifiers.

Three teams were directly invited — RSG Philippines, Blacklist International, and Omega Esports — all of which have players and coaches renowned for their international experience.

RSG Philippines just came from an MSC Championship run, besting the likes of RRQ Hoshi and local rivals Omega Esports.

Omega Esports, meanwhile, has experienced a resurgence as they became an unexpected runner up in Season 9, while securing a top three finish in the MSC 2022. It would be interesting to see how they'll fare with the rumored absence of Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic.

Meanwhile, Blacklist International are hoping that they could maintain their dominance after bagging the gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Who are the other PH teams in IESF qualifiers?

While the three of them are headlining the PH qualifiers, other teams can still test their skills as the registration period is still ongoing, though the window is about to end.

On July 7, 2022 (Thursday) at exactly 11:59 p.m., Sibol will end the registration period.

The day after the registration, marks the beginning of the qualifiers and it will end until July 10, 2022.

Then the final test will happen on July 15-17.

Matches can be viewed on Sibol's FB page.

