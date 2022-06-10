RRQ sweeps Team Big BAAM in VCT APAC Play-Ins

IT WAS finally time for the Filipino teams to showcase their skills in the VCT APAC Stage 2 challengers as RRQ was up against their Vietnamese counterparts, Team Big BAAM.

The Filipinos proved they are worthy challengerz as they commandeered their way to a 2-0 sweep.

Both games saw the Filipino squad dismantle their foes with their skill and rotational prowess.

Team Big BAAM was too dependent on their ults

Map 1 in Haven had RRQ breezing their way past the opening rounds. Their rotational and backstab plays at the early stages were too much for the Vietnamese squad.

Then came round 6, with Nguyen "nTK" Tuan Kiet’s Jett rolling out her ult, paving the way for BAAM to finally get one on the leaderboard.

But BAAM depended too much on their ults.

In Round 8, the Vietnamese team won thanks to a momentum-building Showstopper play from Nhatthong2k. In the succeeding round, a Cosmic Divide gave BAAM a crucial win.

But everywhere else, RRQ prevailed. Even in Round 10, the team's economy round, the accuracy from their headshots made up for a missed Fade ult.

And in Round 16, James “2GE” Goopio secured an ace amid the number’s disadvantage, leading to the team’s 13-5 victory.

RRQ’s rotational outplays were a key difference

While Map 1 saw BAAM show their ultra-dependence on their abilities, the second game saw them bounce back as they managed to outwit RRQ in some skirmishes.

Led by Nhatthong2k’s Chamber, the Vietnamese squad was able to secure key kills, allowing them to win in some rounds.

And though it seemed he was singlehandedly carrying the team, Nguyen "P1nA" Nam, followed his lead as his Astra made crucial plays, highlighted by a sneaky hide-and-seek play in Round 10 as he destroyed RRQ’s push.

But though there were impressive feats from the Vietnamese squad, RRQ still stood their ground. Their rotational outplays, as seen in Round 1 from Flash1, served as the team's flashy intro. And to bring things to the next level, Nathaniel “Nexi” Cabero’s Killjoy unleashed a Lockdown, forcing BAAM to rotate, only for them to be greeted by a well-positioned RRQ squad.

But that wasn’t the only outplay from Nexi as he managed to fool BAAM in round 11 with his turret block, allowing him to unleash his ult and deliver the clutch play.

With the outplays led by Nexi, Kelly “KellyS” Sedillo, Jed “Draxii” Jamir, and 2GE, RRQ was able to sweep their foes with another 13-5 scoreline, giving them a chance to secure their group stage berth.

