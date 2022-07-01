RRQ PH bows out of Icons after FPX sweep

REX REGUM Qeon Philippines ended its Icons 2022 journey after being swept by Wild Rift powerhouse, FunPlus Phoenix, 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

The squad of Keith “DevilJ” Gonzales, Sean “Helios” Miranda Palisoc, Charles “Chaazz” Esguerra, Eric “Exosen” Gubatan, and Marc “Marky” Ilagan finished the inaugural Wild Rift Championship in 5th to 8th place.

The Pinoys had a chance to extend the series, as they found an early game lead in the third game with Exosen’s pocket pick Thresh finding first blood, as well as crucial ganks to take the first turret.

Unfortunately, their lead wasn’t enough as FPX’s jungler 0711 found the space needed to farm on his Jax to transition to the scary late-game carry.

RRQ earns $80K from Icons run

A 17-minute fight saw RRQ lose two Champions as they contested the Dragon take and tried a cheeky Baron trap. From there, FPX ramped up their aggression as the Chinese took two Inhibitors with the buff.

Backs against the wall, RRQ tried to contest the Elder Dragon take in the 22nd minute. They managed to take down two, but lost three of their champions in the process. As both teams reset for the Baron, 0711 found a massive wrap-around play that saw FPX instantly take out Exosen and prevent any RRQ contest.

Chazz would try a last-ditch Baron steal attempt, but was scouted by an FPX ward and immediately taken care of. FPX would go on to secure Baron and the complete sweep.

It was a tough match-up from the get-go from the lone Pinoy squad in the tournament as the Chinese top seed forced their will on them.

Games 1 and 2 saw FunPlus Phoenix force their will against RRQ, controlling the game’s tempo to force RRQ to play their game. The Chinese squad managed to deny RRQ’s mid-game skirmishing and force the Pinoys to 5 v 5 team fights around the objectives. It was there that FPX flexed their team fighting muscles as they continuously outtraded RRQ.

Still despite the loss, RRQ PH would not leave Singapore empty-handed earning themselves $80,000, or around P4.4 million, from the 2 million dollar prize pool.

