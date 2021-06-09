Blacklist's tactical strength makes a new fan out of this Malaysian streamer

BLACKLIST International, along with fellow PH team Execration, has ascended to the upper bracket of the ongoing Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup.

This gives them a little breathing room to prepare for the upcoming playoffs.

Among those keeping an eye on the team in the MSC is Rose Gaming, a multilingual streamer currently based in Malaysia. Born of a Filipino mom and Singaporean dad, she moved out of the Philippines when she was just six months old. She’s still very much fluent in Tagalog.

But despite her Filipino roots, she only started watching Blacklist International lately. Only since the MPL-PH finals, in fact. And boy is she already a massive fan.

She talked about her observations of Blacklist to MSC shoutcaster Dan “Leo” Cubangay in the June 7 episode of his show All Chat. (The show is hosted on the audio live chat app Calamansi — available on Google Play or the App Store — and co-presented by Spin.ph.)

“What I realized from the games were: Blacklist tends to play really really safe, pag alam nila na hindi sila well equipped to fight,” she said. “Yun ang napansin ko. Whenever it's Blacklist who's playing, they don't try to set up as much war. They try to play it safe, until kaya na nilang lumaban.”

She added: “Which is they actually stand out to me. They don't fight for kills, they literally play for objectives. Makikita naman sa scoreboard palagi tuwing silang naglalaro.”

Leo, who’s a veteran observer of the Philippine Mobile Legends scene, agrees.

“Yung Blacklist, they don't have to kill you just because you're right there,” he pointed out. “I think that's key to their strength and they know who they are and they know what they're about. They're not about the small decisions. Right here, right now, I can kill you. Should I? Maybe not, ‘cause it doesn't lead to anything else.”

With this kind of playstyle, Rose Gaming compares them to home bet Todak, a Malaysian team who made history last year with an undefeated run in MPL-MY/SG’s sixth season. When Singapore and Malaysia split their professional circuits this year, Todak ended up in second place to RSG MY.

She is also friends with Todak players Zikry “Moon” Bin Shamsuddin and Muhammad Danial “Ciku” Bin Mohamad Fuad.

“Todak is a more greedy kind of team,” she said. “Gusto nila mataas yung number on the scoreboard. Minsan napapa-overextend na sila, pero basta nakuha nila yung kill.”

She pointed out their Day 1 sweep of Vietnam’s Cyber EXE.

“Yung Harith ni Ciku was just not giving a crap about anyone. Pumapasok na lang siya ng tower, nagda-dive na lang siya sa base nila, wala na siyang pakialam,” Rose Gaming explained. “If that's what happens against Blacklist, and Blacklist manages to make the situation favorable for them, it will be dangerous for Todak. Yung isa, gusto nila ng madaming kill, yung isa naman, gusto nila, objective.”

It will be an interesting matchup if it happens, agrees Leo, who called Todak an “action jackson” kind of team. A game between the two, he said, would be like a “bull versus a matador.”

Todak faces Laos team Nightmare Esports today at 5:00 p.m. for the last phase of the Group Stage. If they win, they will advance to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, secured of an upper bracket slot, Blacklist will take a two-day breather before facing RSG Malaysia on Friday.

