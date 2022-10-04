ROCKA AZURE outlasts MHRLK G-UNIT in FEPL Season 6 finale

AFTER TWO weeks of nonstop grinding, the sixth season of the FEPL reached its conclusion. Both MHRLK G-UNIT and ROCKA AZURE fought past against numerous foes but in their grand championship faceoff, ROCKA AZURE scored the overall championship in a grueling 3-2 series win.

The Azure will proceed to the FEPL Battle of Champions.

FEPL finals recap

Games 1 and 3 revealed one major flaw in ROCKA’s gameplan, as they made careless positional mistakes that Maharlika capitalized on.

But at other moments in the series, ROCKA’s strategic prowess was dominant.

Maharlika's lineup featuring Masha, Karina, and Irithiel, was filled with mobility and aggression, but they were vulnerable from ROCKA's Diggie pick (especially in Game 2). Allyson "Daiki" Ventanilla's Yu Zhong also wreaked havoc on the battlefield.

In a crucial, must-win Game 4, ROCKA decided to use the Estes and unveiled their own version of the Blacklist UBE strategy. While this was somewhat weakened by Maharlika's AOE damage-centric lineup (just like Execration in the MSC 2021 finals), ROCKA was able to survive thanks to a clutch play at the 17th minute.

Once again, it was Daiki's Yu Zhong who saved the day and forced the deciding match.

From there, ROCKA took control as their split-pushing game brutally punished their foes. Majority of the members had to protect Kerrykenne Raezel "Tetsuya" Monzon's Clint. Maharlika struggled to find an opportunity to engage, which ultimately gave ROCKA their coveted championship.

