Sibol rises to challenge of sending athletes to all eight esports Asian Games events

ORIGINALLY SLATED for September 2022, the pandemic has forced a shift in the Asian Games schedule, with the Hangzhou Games now commencing on September 23, 2023.

But even with the new sched, the eight announced events for esports’ debut in the regional games remains intact.

Originally announced in 2021, the events are Arena of Valor (Asian Games Version), Dota 2, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, EA Sports’ Fifa, Hearthstone, League of Legends, PUBG Mobile, and Street Fighter V.

Fresh off its SEA Games Hanoi campaign, national esports team Sibol already has its eye on Hangzhou, cementing a partnership with the Asian Electronic Sports Federation — acknowledged by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) as the only competent organization for esports in Asia — to kick off the Road to Asian Games (RDAG) qualifiers.

Last August 5, AESF chief operating officer Steve Kim sat with the Philippine Esports Organization as well as Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino in a press conference to discuss the RADG, an official esports project created by the Olympic Council of Asia and the AESF.

After the Asian Games, AESF is looking to expand its borders by organizing esports events and exploring opportunities throughout Aichi-Nagoya 2026, Doha 2030, and other sporting events moving forward.

How AESF, PeSO will uphold Olympic values

Aside from the timeline of the project, AESF Chief Operating Officer Steve Kim talked about the four Olympic Values and Movement which aim to develop a healthier esports ecosystem and maximize the opportunities within the industry.

The Olympic Values and Movement are composed of four initiatives. The first is grassroots development, where AESF will support the development and growth of esports throughout Asia. Second, education programs will see AESF will create courses through partnership programs with different universities in Europe and Asia. Third, the AESF will provide opportunities and career pathways within the esports industry, including but not limited to game development and management. And the fourth initiative is athlete’s rights and protection, wherein the athletes' rights will be affirmed to the highest possible standard.

During the event, Tolentino also encouraged PESO to take the opportunity and send delegates to all eight game titles, contrary to the initial plan of only sending national athletes to four game titles.

“For the part of POC, we will make sure na mayroong entry ang sports on those eight games or disciplines. The deadline for entry is March next year, so definitely we will field all the eight games,” Tolentino shared.

PeSO executive director Lon Marcelo took note of Tolentino's recommendation, and guaranteed that SIBOL executives will call for a meeting to make sure that there is a sufficient resource management program and that training facilities are up to standard.

The PESO Executive Director even called RDAG 2022 press conference a “major driver” for young esports enthusiasts in the country.

“We know as of the moment that esports is becoming the sport of the youth, so I’m very happy that AESF and President Bambol are here. It means a lot,” the local esports veteran said.

