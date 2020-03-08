Riot Games finally lifts curtains on FPS game Valorant

Riot Games has finally provided a sneak peek at its Free-to-play First Person Shooter game currently in development. The FPS, first introduced as Project A, has an official name of Valorant and an expected release date of Summer 2020.

Valorant was first teased last October during the company’s League of Legends 10th year anniversary celebration, along with loads of other games such as the card game Legends of Runeterra.

According to the games official’s website, "Valorant is a game for bold strategists that dare make the unexpected play."

The FPS is a 5-on-5 objective-based tactical shooter, like Counter Strike: Global Offensive, but with characters who have unique special abilities, like Overwatch. The demo showed a similar Search and Destroy mode much like that of CS: GO.

Based on the released Alpha version footage, the two teams of five start each round by buying their weapons. Like CS:GO, the game offers a wide variety of arsenal to beat your opponents, from shotguns to sniper rifles, and its own economy system. But unlike CS: GO, the game is fast-paced with each characters unique abilities, the official demo showed a character jumping on a platform to gain a vantage, while another character had arrows that provide enemies’ location like the abilities in Overwatch.

If that’s not enough to get you excited, several CS: GO pros and influencers have praised the game in internal testings, including CS: GO caster Henry "HenryG" Greer and former CS: GO pro Braxton “swag” Pierce, who have announced his switch to the new game.