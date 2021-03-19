‘Sana makalaro’: Right before MPL-PH opener, Execration’s KielVJ injured in accident

A NIGHT before his team's opening match in the Mobile Legends Professional League, Kiel “KielVJ” Hernandez suffered a freak accident.

According to a post by his mother Marvi Sijan, Execration’s new jungler and two-time MPL-PH champion was crushed when the double deck bed he was lying on collapsed on top of him.

“Buti na lang nahawakan nya pa. Aksidente ung nangyari. Sana walang problema,” she said, posting a picture of him in a wheelchair as he awaited an X-ray in an emergency room.

On his own Facebook page, KielVJ posted several status updates since his mother’s post.

“Sana makalaro,” he said, posting a “1 Day Left” promo from MPL-PH.

Two hours later, the former Sunsparks/Aura PH player said, “Pagaling muna,” followed by a prayer hands emoji.

Execration is slated to kick off the MPL-PH's new season with a 4 p.m. opener against Omega Esports. If KielVJ will not be able to play, longtime vet Z4pnu may need to step up to the plate. Neither Execration nor MPL-PH have made an official announcement regarding KielVJ's status.