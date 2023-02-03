Ribo and Iy4knu will headline ZOL Esports' roster in their MDL debut

IF PREVIOUS SEASONS saw ZOL Esports blessed with an overloaded MPL PH ensemble featuring the GOAT Carlito "Ribo" Ribo Jr., Joshwell Christian "Iy4knu" Manaog, Allan "Lusty" Castromayor Jr., and Jeff "S4gitnu" Subang, their MDL debut team will have two MPL vets and a plethora of young up-and-coming talent.

Both Ribo and Iy4knu will still be a part of the team. The former's experience and credentials could be the key for the young members of ZOL to make their way to the professional scene.

The latter could try to grind his way to a return to the MPL PH scene after experiencing a downward career trajectory from his Season 9 hiatus.

ZOL's driven young core

Meanwhile, a plethora of fresh faces could finally experience their resurgence under the tutelage of the MPL vets. Andrei “FOLKMARR” Nablo and Luke Andrei “Lucas” Reodica will be competing on who will end up as the team's main jungler, then there's Lei Archie “lei good kid” Labigan who would be challenged by Iy4knu in the gold lane spot.

But besides these players, ZOL may have some surprise firepower from the support duo of Mario Chinoval “Raizel ”Solana and Ryan Michi “RayL” Asaoka, and perhaps from John Clarence “Milktea” Cabaron who could live up to his IGN and introduce a refreshing flavor in the EXP lane role.

And while these names would be under the spotlight for their skillset, it is the job of coaches Jeff and Coach Paul Lennon “Yesh” Valenzuela to monitor this squad and hopefully reach a breakthrough moment.