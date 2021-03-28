REVIEW: Is the Secretlab gaming chair worth its P25K price tag?

IF YOU’RE a fan of esports, you’ve probably heard of Secretlab. Pros and tournament organizers have been using them in tournaments, and it’s also sponsored hundreds of local and international tournaments, such as the Mobile Legends Pro League (MPL-PH) Season 7 and the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

We were fortunate to get a few weeks with the recently launched 2020 model update. Here’s our honest review of the Secretlab OMEGA 2020 SoftWeave Charcoal Blue, which, in the brand's official Lazada store, is currently retailing for P24,990.

Call a friend when assembling

Let’s start with the packaging. From the get-go, everything about Secretlab oozes "premium" experience. Opening the box, you’ll be greeted with a giant welcoming poster board which, when flipped over, doubles as the chair’s assembly manual.





Once you start assembling, there you’ll see why Secretlab commands such a high-end price. The materials were top-notch, and the steel wheelbase felt solid. Even the wheels feel really different than my standard office chair.

Moving on to the fun part — assembling the chair itself. The instructions were clear and not at all confusing. It helped, too, ;ike I previously said, that assembly manual was a huge cardboard poster. Secretlab also has a link to video instructions on the manual, so you can confirm if what you are doing is correct.

Still, despite all the instructions and visual aids, things can go wrong. The holes on the backrest and seat base needed some force just to align properly. After an unexpected workout just to align everything, I finished building the whole thing around an hour. I admit needed help with the alignment midway through.

Comfort and versatility

I can sum up my two weeks with the Secretlab OMEGA 2020 SoftWeave in a single word: Comfortable. I can now see why a lot of the pros and streamers go for a Secretlab chair if they can. The materials like I said, were top of the line, and after finally assembling the chair all I wanted was to do was laze around on it.

Our model of the OMEGA was fitted with Secretlab’s patented SoftWeave fabric, which after trying out for half a month, I can say I now prefer than a regular leather-wrapped chair. Unlike my chairs with the latter material, the SoftWeave fabric on the OMEGA felt cooler even if I was sitting on it for more than 12 hours on some days.





Another feature of the Secretlab OMEGA 2020 which I liked was the 4D Armrests. You can set these up however you like, extending them forward, backward, upward, downward, and even diagonally. You can also extend them sideways – inward if you’re a bit on the smaller side and outward if you need space.

But in my opinion, the best thing about the Secretlab OMEGA 2020 is its tilt-mechanism and 165-degree recline. Whether I was working, attending classes, gaming, and even taking a quick breather, the chair could adjust itself into any possible configuration I wanted to keep myself comfortable in the long run.





The main argument in getting a gaming chair is for ergonomic purposes, and the Secretlab OMEGA 2020 does that exceptionally well while keeping you comfortable. The backrest wraps around you neatly, and the included lumbar pillow helps keep up your posture. The included neck pillow also made my breaks a lot more relaxing – just recline the seat all the way down and voila, you have a makeshift bed with a pillow.

Not everything is rainbows and sunshine

Now before you grab one for yourself, there are a few caveats that you need to know.

First, the chair needs some time to get used to. The Secretlab OMEGA’s seat base has what they call a snug fit base, which means it’s a shallow well to keep your thigh from moving around too much. If you’re used to cross sitting on your office chair, you can’t do that in the Secretlab OMEGA.

Second, the chair’s base setting is a bit high for my taste. As a guy who stands 5’1” on a good day, I found my feet unable to touch the floor on certain configurations. To fix this, I found an old office chair and repurposed its seat base as a foot stand. This unlocked the chair’s full comfort potential.





Third, you need to be very careful with the SoftWeave fabric. Water may stain the fabric, so you need to watch out if you want to snack while sitting on the chair. You’ll want to follow the aftercare procedure included in the box to take good care of the material.

Lastly, the armrests would sometimes adjust if I accidentally hit it with my elbow. Another thing to note, is the lock of the tilt mechanism doesn’t fully lock it, so there is still miniature rocking going on if you move your weight around.

Our verdict

Should you get the Secretlab OMEGA/TITAN 2020 SoftWeave? It’s complicated. If you have PHP 24,000 to spare, then I one hundred percent recommend you getting the Secretlab OMEGA (if you're of smaller stature), or Secretlab TITAN if you’re of average height or bigger.

But if you’re a struggling student such as myself, then the Secretlab OMEGA 2020 SoftWeave or any other Secretlab chair is a dream worth aspiring to.

A final note:

You may be confused about the difference between the OMEGA and TITAN versions of the chair.

If you’re of smaller stature, such as myself, the Secretlab OMEGA is the way to go. According to Secretlab, the OMEGA is recommended for persons below 180cm (about 5.9 ft) and below 110kg (about 242 lbs). The TITAN on the other hand is built for taller people with its recommended 175-200 cm (5.7-6.5ft) and below 130kg (about 286lbs). For people beyond the two, there’s the Secretlab TITAN XL series.

The main difference between the OMEGA and the TITAN is its seat base. The OMEGA has a snug fit base with a border to keep the people inside. The TITAN, meanwhile, has a leveled base, so you have a bit more freedom to move around. The TITAN also has a built-in Lumbar support, while the OMEGA just gives you a Lumbar pillow.