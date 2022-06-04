Resident Evil 4 remake, new Final Fantasy XVI footage headline Sony's State of Play

SONY'S State of Play update has caused a lot of nostalgic gamers to reminisce about the classics that they adored, as they rolled out footage of upcoming remasters of classic titles and sequels of notable gaming franchises.

Can these upcoming games live up to the expectations of the community?

RESIDENT EVIL 4: REMAKE

Let’s face it, remaking a classic is always a challenge for Capcom, as they've had mixed results in that department.

Their attempt to revitalize Resident Evil 2 produced one of the most critically acclaimed games ever, while the opposite occurred with Resident Evil 3, which featured a bewildering lack of the original RE3's features and a nuisance of a main villain.

And now, here we are with Resident Evil 4, which is considered by many to be the greatest RE game of the franchise. Can Capcom pull it off?

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN REMASTERED

Marvel’s Spider-Man is considered to be one of the best superhero games of all time, together with DC’s Batman: Arkham City.

If you owned a PC, however, you were stuck playing with the latter.

However, the previously Sony exclusive will now be available on the PC, opening Peter Parker's acclaimed webslinging adventures to devout PC enthusiasts.

FINAL FANTASY XVI

The 16th installment of the Final Fantasy franchise released a new trailer, hinting at the game’s overall narrative, aesthetic, and gameplay.

The trailer shows off how the free-flowing combat experience from the modern era of Final Fantasy games has been enhanced, as well as glimpses of the series’ iconic summons like Shiva, Bahamut, and Titan.

Then there are other mythical creatures who could be the focal point of its war-driven story.

HORIZON CALL OF THE MOUNTAIN

Scavenging in a post-apocalyptic open world caught the attention of fans when playing the Horizon series, but what if they experience the journey in VR?

The possibilities introduced by the PlayStation VR opens up a whole a new world where players can experience the series' signature bow-shooting and robo dino-fighting in a whole new way. . Perhaps this game could also enhance our archery or our survival skills in the future.

STREET FIGHTER 6

While fans would associate Street Fighter as your classic fighting game, the recent trailer adds a whole new vibe to the storied franchise.

Gone are the days when Street Fighter involved players merely picking characters and mashing buttons. The newest installment introduces an open world aesthetic, adding an exploration element to the game. Then when it comes to the actual combat experience, the game manages to introduce a more urban vibe, especially with how they incorporated their graffiti-based designs.

Of course, the traditional characters like Ryu and Chun-Li will highlight the roster, but newcomers such as Jamie and Kimberly could potentially steal the spotlight.

Here's what else they showed off

Besides the remake of Resident Evil 4, two other horror games were also revealed. The recent installment of the RE franchise, Village, will be getting a VR experience, while the eerie The Callisto Protocol reminds us a lot of Dead Space.

