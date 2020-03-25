Remember classic Counter-Strike? Well, here’s Counter-Corona

IMAGINE Counter-Strike, but with disinfectants instead of Desert Eagles.

Lebanese-born comedian Bahij Kaddoura shot a video inspired by the classic multiplayer shooter — except this time, with green-suited viruses and dual-wielding alcohol sprays.

Oh, and a map doubles as a shotgun, too. For grenades? A pack of wipes. Of course.

Kaddoura also layered the video with classic sound Counter-Strike sound effects — an instant nostalgia bullet for many viewers and commenters.

In the end, the viruses are wiped out and the good guys triumphant (thanks to a last minute save from the explosive wipes). As the sound effect goes: “Counter-terrorists win.”

The video has racked up over 6.5 million views on Facebook, with 142,000 shares.

The comedian, who is based in the United Arab Emirates, is also a fitness influencer. In his caption, Kaddoura wrote, “Stay safe everybody! We will get through this together.”

BBC.com estimates that globally, 2.6 billion people are now under stay-at-home orders as the COVID-19 pandemic rages around the globe. India was the latest nation to enforce quarantine on its citizens, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling all citizens that “there will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes” for the next 21 days.

There are currently 421,792 confirmed cases around the world, with 4,098 total deaths.