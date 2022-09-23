Dogie, ChooxTV, Ghost Wrecker and more could show up in these regional ML tilts

THE REALME Mobile Legends Cup (RMC) is back once more for an off season tournament. This time, the tech brand brings the Land of Dawn to its regional fans as it rolls out a cross-region tournament starting this September 22.

The realme Mobile Legends Cup continues its legacy by expanding its reach to the regional squad. This also shows that the smartphone brand is committed to empower more Filipino gamers and provide them opportunities to hone their skills as well as realize their dreams.

The highly anticipated RMC will hold each match on-ground. The series of playoffs will start in Baguio before reaching other regional locations such as Ilocos Norte (September 29), Cebu (October 6), Iloilo (October 13), Davao (October 20), Gensan (October 27), and Batangas (November 10).

The last two remaining teams at the end of this gauntlet will go head-to-head in the grand final match, hosted in NCR this coming November.

Prepare for these guest stars in Realme Mobile Legends Cup

In addition, the RMC Regional Wars will also be attended by fan-favorite esports casters like Shinboo, Manjean, Wolf, Butters among others. There might be surprise guestings from well-loved gaming personalities, such as Akosi Dogie, Ghost Wrecker, and ChooxTV for fans to watch for.

The RMC Regional Wars is offering a prize pool worth more than P200,000.

The tournament will be livestreamed n realme’s official Facebook page and official TikTok pages. Viewers can also expect amazing giveaways like realme products and in-game diamonds.

RMC is co-presented by DITO Telecommunity and Cebu Pacific. (Editor's Note: Cebu Pacific is a member of the Gokongwei Group, as is Summit Media, publisher of Spin.ph.)

