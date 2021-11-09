Fnatic's Raven, DJ, and Pao Bago now back in the Philippines

PINOY Dota 2 players and coach who were stuck in Romania following the end of The International 2021 have finally arrived home, according to Fnatic Dota 2's team manager.

Fnatic players Djardel ‘DJ’ Mampusti, and Marc Polo Luis ‘Raven’ Fausto, as well as performance coach Pao ‘KilltheMage’ Bago, have arrived in the country, revealed their team manager Eric ‘ReiNNN’ Khor.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Fnatic took circuitous journey home

The three were initially stuck in Romania post-TI following the Philippines government’s change in travel restrictions. Romania was initially on the country’s green list, but was transferred to the red list after a stark rise in COVID-19 cases just as TI was wrapping up.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Last Oct. 27, Bago tweeted that the trio would try rerouting their itinerary, trying to enter Dubai (a greenlisted country) before catching a flight back to the country. This was backed by an Instagram story from Raven who posted that he was in Dubai Mall a couple of days later.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.