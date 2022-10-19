Internet rando wants Fnatic to lose so he could get a date with team manager

TO MOST DOTA 2 fans, Fnatic's performance in the group stages is a sign that Southeast Asia is still kicking and grinding in the world stage, a glimmer of hope for the region to secure the coveted Aegis.

However, not everyone would prefer see the team ascend. One spectator would rather see the SEA hopefuls eliminated... but for, ahem, a more personal reason.

Fnatic team manager, Rocelle "Celrose" Cadavos, revealed a hilarious story on Twitter where she interacted with an online stranger who wanted to see her team lose so that Celrose's schedule would free up and he could ask Celrose out on a date.

Unfortunately for the stranger, Fnatic already secured their playoff spot. Celrose blocked the netizen, too.

Esports personalities react to Fnatic team manager's story

Her Tweet caught the attention of numerous esports figures, like former Fnatic manager Eric Khor, streamer Shu Faye Wong, and Tier One Entertainment's Valseana.

Yet despite Fnatic's playoff berth, the road to the Aegis is a long path. Since they're at the lower bracket, Fnatic needs to win every series. In the first round, they'll be situated in a do-or-die best-of-one scenario against Gaimin Gladiators.

