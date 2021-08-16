Ramella, IDNS speak out on controversial video: ‘Sexual harassment is not ok’

THE INITIAL focus on the controversy swirling around Smart Omega rising star Duane "Kelra" Pillas centered on his homophobic slurs against Blacklist International’s Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario and Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna.

He has since posted a public apology about the matter, and said that he has personally spoken with the V33Wise duo about the matter.

But more snippets from the video have emerged, where Kelra allegedly made sexual remarks about Chareeny “Ramella” Ramella, a Mobile Legends player from Thai team IDNS.

On the video, Pillas is reportedly heard saying, “I want Ramella k**t***n!” His statement was later followed by the laughing sounds from the others in the video.

Both Ramella and her team, IDNS, have issued their response to the video. IDNS mentioned that they have yet to receive an apology from Kelra and Smart Omega and they emphasized that sexual harassment is never welcome in the esports scene.

The Thailand-based esports organization wrote, “We have heard about the news and [are] currently looking into the matter. Moonton is aware of the issue and [is] currently investigating. We have not received any contact nor formal apologies nor witness any action regarding this issue. As an esports team that encouraging female players to participate and recognizing their talents, we condemn this kind of behavior.”

It added, “Sexual harassment is not ok. And should NEVER be okay. Doing nothing about it is also NOT okay. Regardless of gender and age, any sexual harassment is not okay. This behavior should not be tolerated. Doesn’t matter what kind of upbringing one has, it is never an excuse.”

Kelra video proving that scene is not safe for female esports players?

Ramella, who made history as the first female to compete in an international Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament in MSC 2021, echoed her team’s official statement, and added that she will take a break from the esports scene.

“This kind of action is the reason why there is not a lot of female players,” she said. “My team and I kept mentioning about female players in esports many times in media. Sadly, it still happens. And nothing has been done to correct it, not even issuing formal apologies nor any action regarding the matter.

"I will not be active in tournament for a while as my team and I agree that this has proven it is not safe for female esports players.”

Since yesterday, neither Smart Omega nor Moonton have issued any public response to the controversy.

