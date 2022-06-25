PUBGM x Cebu Pacific was a match made in Erangel

IN PUBG Mobile, players arrive at the game map by parachuting out of a plane.

And while a real-life tie-up between PUBGM and a local airline brand didn’t end up with people jumping out of aircraft, it made thematic sense that Cebu Pacific and the mobile battle royale would buddy up in a marketing campaign.

The game was promoting a new Filipino character set for the game: Phoenix Adarna, inspired by the colorful bird from the epic poem. Earlier this month, players had a chance to unlock items for the entire set via timed events.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific was hosting a Super Seat Fest, with multiple seat sales across different destinations to fuel all your revenge travel needs. (Full disclosure: Both Cebu Pacific and Summit Media, which publishes Spin.ph, are part of the Gokongwei Group.)

“In PUBG Mobile, we continue to make the game relevant to our target audience: young adults. The Ibong Adarna, our country’s very own phoenix, symbolizes hope and rebirth and holds a significant place in Philippine literature,” said Benj Dalmacio, senior business development manager for PUBGM Philippines, in a statement.

“We are proud for our platform to become a place of appreciation and learning of Filipino culture as well as helping in promoting the Philippine tourism industry.”

PUBGM, Cebu Pacific host exclusive events, sale

The airline launched a seat sale “exclusively communicated to the Filipino gaming community.”

The two brands also co-hosted an Adarna-themed CebPac flight, with cabin crew dressed up in game-inspired uniforms and giving away themed merch.

Then, in Boracay, the two brands also sponsored a “Summer Summer Chicken Dinner” event, featuring content creators and livestreamers.

“As a proudly Filipino carrier, we continue to look for fun ways to promote Philippine culture and tourism. We anticipated this to be the first of several collaborations with industry partners such as Tencent Games,” said Candice Iyog, CEB VP for Marketing and Customer Experience.

