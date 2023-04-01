PUBG Mobile tournament disqualifies two teams for misconduct

GLORIETTA, MAKATI - An unfortunate incident took place during the PUBG Mobile City Tournament 2023 - NCR Finals, were both Elevate Reborn and Team Infamous were punished for their actions.

The governing body issued a public statement regarding the incident.

"Due to the committed misconduct by players from team Elevate Reborn and team Infamous, both teams will be disqualified from playing in today's PUBG Mobile City Tournament 2023 - NCR Finals."

"The PMCT organizing body and the Ayala Malls Management have a strong zero tolerance policy for this kind of misconduct and misbehaviour. We want to remind players to abide by the tournament's rules and regulations and to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship and responsible gaming."

What exactly happened?

While there is no official video revealing what exactly happened, sources say pro players were involved in the scuffle.

The comments section hinted on the events that took place, where members from Elevate and Team Infamous allegedly exchanged blows against each other, forcing security members to strain the players.

One of the members of Elevate Reborn, Steven Joshua "Edoten" Cruz, issued a public apology on his official Facebook page.

"Unang-una gusto ko mag-sorry sa mga kakampi ko na nadamay sa nangyari dapat sana mas hinabaan ko yung pasensya ko," he said. "Pero wala mas nanaig yung galit ko dahil dinamay yung mahal ko sa buhay. Unang-una dapat hindi niyo gayahin yung nangyari kasi hindi tama yun. Gusto ko humingi ng pasensya kila Jett at Danice dahil nasayang lang sa isang iglap, pasensya narin kila Sir Benj, Chie, Eponine, bouncer at staff ng pubgm event. Mas hahabaan ko pasensya ko at magiging isang aral para sakin ito. Muli humihingi ako ng sorry sa lahat ng tao nadamay at naistorbo sa nangyari."

"Sorry talaga sa mga kakampi ko hindi ko alam kung paano ako babawi pero tinatake ko yung full responsibility sa nangyari samin. Sa mga nagsasabi bakit ko pinatawad agad humingi na naman ng pasensya wala na dapat pag awayan pa. Sorry sa lahat ng na disappoint."

Meanwhile, TooPro Gaming, a member from Team Infamous likewise issued an apology to his team, though he later deleted his statement.

"Tutal ako rin nagsimula nung gulo, gusto ko muna mag sorry sa team ko lalo na kay BossDamn PUBGM, sobrang sorry boss nawala yung pangarap ng team at clan dahil sa akin," he started.

"Lalo na sa ka team ko na si KLER Shazaaam Gaming at Jaryl Gaming na hinde biro yung pinagdaanan nila para lang makarating sa manila pasensya na talaga mga par, [hin]di ko alam paano ako babawi sa inyo at sorry rin kela ate Sevy at sa jowa niya at si ate Anne naabala ko pa kayo sa gulo na nangyari."

But after the apologies, TooPro went on the offensive.

"Kay Edo naman sorry sa sinabi ko sa jowa mo pero t*ngi*a mo pa rin, sige ikaw na panalo sa video na-videohan lang yung part na nakaisa ka na sakin pero [w]ala yung simula talaga, di ka naman siguro biglang tatakbo at iiwas kung di tinamaan d[i]ba? Mas maganda magkaroon ng round 2 yung full vid sana para naman may paglalagyan ung pag DQ natin d[i]ba?"

"Tapos sa mga haters puro kayo trashtalk tapos dummy pa yung iba. Ano gusto niyo umiyak ako? huhuhu ayusin niyo naman gawin niyo ginawa ni edo dba puro naman kayo dada eh!"

This is a developing story. Refresh the article for updates.