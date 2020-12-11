A cheaper PS5: PS5 Digital Edition is also out today for P23,990

TODAY is the official launch of the PlayStation 5 in the Philippines.

While the Standard Edition costs a tidy sum at P27,990, you can save a bit of your 13th month pay if you opt to pick the Digital Edition instead. At P23,990, it is P4,000 cheaper.

As the name suggests, the PS5 Digital Edition has no Blu-Ray disc drive. You will need to purchase and download your games from the PlayStation Store. Otherwise, it has the exact same specs as its bigger brother.

Continue reading below ↓

However, stocks are still very much limited.

MORE ON THE PS5 MORE ON THE PS5

In the comment section of a Facebook album posted today, DataBlitz repeats its policy it has announced since the November 20 preorder: there will be no walk-in purchases for the PS5. All stocks — whether standard edition or digital edition — have all been accounted for. Only those who were able to secure a preorder slot will be able to get the PS5.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.