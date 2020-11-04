Prank all your friends into thinking you have a PS5 with this Instagram filter

THE PlayStation 5 is still launching officially in a little over a week.

But with a clever new Instagram filter, you can fool your friends into thinking you already have one.

Check out how it looks. The first is a sample shot from AR on Everything, while the second is from Spin.ph's own staff.

PHOTO: AR On Everything/Instagram

PHOTO: Spin.ph Staff



This filter comes courtesy of the Instagram account @ARonEverything. To get it, just go to the account on Instagram. Below the profile information, tap the middle “emoji” icon to load the filter into your camera. Then go to the Instagram camera by swiping to the left from your feed, and place your “brand new PS5” wherever you want.

You can rotate and resize the AR filter to match your surroundings. The creator even included a corner dent to make your fake pic look even more true to life.

Now, if only this were real…

