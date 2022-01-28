More than P11 million at stake as PPGL launches new Valorant, Wild Rift seasons

THE Philippine Pro Gaming League , or PPGL has announced its 2022 tournament schedule, headlined by the VALORANT Challengers Tour - Philippines (VCT-PH) and Wild Rift Champions Southeast Asia - Philippines (WCS-PH).

Supported and recognized by Riot Games, the two local qualifiers are the only official Valorant and League of Legends: Wild Rift competitions hosted in the country. Both are slated to begin by the first half of the year.

PPGL is the largest multi-game esports league in the country.

“We are thrilled to welcome the VALORANT Challengers Tour back for a second year, and to also officially introduce the Wild Rift Champions Southeast Asia to host countries across the region," said Chris Tran, Head of Esports for Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Riot Games.

He added: "Building off an eventful year in global esports, we look forward to delivering another round of competitive, action-packed events where the best contenders in the region will have the opportunity to prove their worth amongst the world’s strongest teams,”

Continue reading below ↓





Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

What you need to know about VCT-PH

VCT-PH features two qualifying stages. The first is currently happening until February 27, and the second will run from April 12 to May 29. Participants may join both rounds, and each round will include a prize pool total of $30,000, or around P1.53 million.

Continue reading below ↓

Six teams will be selected from the Open Qualifiers and compete with two seeded teams from the previous season in the Group Stage. From there, only six will advance to the Playoffs and the top three will get to represent the Philippines in the upcoming regional competition.

VCT-PH is also sponsored by ASUS Republic of Gamers.





Continue reading below ↓

What you need to know about WCS-PH

Registration for WCS-PH is open from now till February 1. Beginning with the Swiss Round Qualifiers and Knockout Round Qualifiers, a total of six teams and two seeded teams from the previous year will advance to the Regular Season, which runs from February 25 to March 27.

From there, they will challenge for a spot at the Playoffs that take place from April 1 to 10. The final two teams competing in the Playoffs Finals will then represent the Philippines in the pan-regional stages of the competition. A total prize pool of $160,000, or around P8.2 million, is up for grabs.

WCS-PH is sponsored by Redmi Note 11.

“We are excited to give Filipinos another year of unique esports opportunities together with our partners Riot Games. If 2021 was any indication, we have already proved that Philippine teams have what it takes to stand toe-to-toe against the best in the world," said Mark Navarro, Country Manager, Mineski Philippines.

Continue reading below ↓

He added: "We hope to see more fresh faces and spectacular moments from our community this 2022 and we encourage everyone with a passion for gaming to express their talents in the PPGL.”

For the latest news and updates, please visit the official Facebook page of the PPGL.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.