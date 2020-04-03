Popular video game retailer DataBlitz launches digital store

WITH a big chunk of the world’s population confined to their homes, video games are having a moment right now. In fact, the NBA is turning to video games to provide its fans with much-needed hoops action while the season is suspended.

As the biggest standalone video games retailer in the country, most of DataBlitz’s brick-and-mortar stores around the country were shut down by the community quarantines. But they’ve seized this opportunity to launch a digital store.

What’s on it?

They’re offering codes for PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, and Nintendo eShop, which is perfect if you don’t have a credit card to buy games from these services. (DataBlitz accepts PayPal, credit card, debit card, bank deposit via Metrobank, BDO and BPI, and online bank transfer via the same banks.)

On the PC side of things, they also have codes for Steam Wallet, EA Digital, Razer Gold, Blizzard Digital, Roblox, and Razer Gold. They’re also offering digital PC keys for the recently launched Resident Evil 3 remake, as well as Monster Hunter World: Iceborn Master Edition.

MMO subscriptions for Final Fantasy XIV and World of WarCraft are also available here.

It’s not all about video games, too. They’re offering digital codes for Amazon, Google Play, and iTunes.

It’s not much. And they’re just offering two full games for now. (Though you can certainly use the digital codes to buy games for their respective platforms.) However, their Facebook post said that these are only their “modest initial offers”, hinting at more things to come for the digital store.

Check out the DataBlitz digital store by tapping here.