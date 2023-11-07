Poor sales, low traffic, were artists treated poorly during ESGS 2023?

THE ELECTRONIC SPORTS AND GAMING SUMMIT 2023 had its highs on its 10th anniversary, with the League of Legends PH scene being revived through the Empyrean Cup.

Then there are other notable spectacles such as SEGA's gaming booth, where fans can try their upcoming video game titles such as Persona 5 Tactica, Sonic Superstars, Like a Dragon series, etc.

Yet despite some of the highs, there were notable lows that con-goers expressed, most notably the treatment of artists during the event.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

SPIN.ph interviewed some of the artists to share their sentiments on the event. According to sources, artists spent around Php13,000-Php15,000 to setup their booths.

Was the amount worth it?

Poor sales, low foot traffic

One of the biggest issues that artists encountered during ESGS are the low sales that they received and this was something that Nikki revealed in an exclusive with SPIN.ph.

"I would say na ito yung pinaka-lowest sales ko. Right now since hindi pa tapos yung day three, I'm still hoping na maka-break-even pa rin pero definitely kahapon is kulang na lang kami ng kaunting percent lang naman," revealed Nikki.

So what attributed to the low sales? Here's what Nikki has to say.

"Regarding the sales, we're not yet near sa break-even. Ang kaunti ng tao talaga, low foot traffic, and isa sa mga naging concerns ng customers namin is nahirapan silang hanapin yung marketplace since hiniwalay yung venue kung saan nandun yung mga main area, then this tent, nandito lang siya," she explained.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

She added: "So hindi naman lahat talaga pupunta dito. Nandito yung mga artists, mga food, what if my con-goers na hindi naman interested na bumili ng food, so iba talaga kung nasa isang area lang everything para nandun talaga yung chance na mabisita yung each and every booth."

On social media, some of the artists mentioned that an A4-sized paper was used as a sign for the marketplace, which limited the overall visibility.

While it can be argued that CONQuest also had a separate area for artists, the location was properly planned and marketed according to Nikki.

"Yung CONQuest kasi na-market nang maayos kung saan yung mga booths, yung mga artists, unlike dito (ESGS) naglatag lang sila ng venue map pero what if unfamiliar ka sa World Trade Center?" she explained.

"Like ako, artist ako then first time ko sa World Trade. Actually nalito kami sa entrance, kudos sa organizers and security guard na very accommodating sila kapag nagtanong ka, hindi naman sila masungit, pero syempre big factor kung na-introduce sana yung location, yung floor map talaga. Mga signages wala, I think 2nd day lang nila nalagyan ng, 'This Way to Marketplace."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Is the long weekend a factor?

Besides the lack of visibility, another reason for the poor sales could stem from the schedule of event. ESGS occurred right after the long holidays caused by the Barangay elections and the 'Undas' season, which was mentioned by artist ClaryBelly.

"Isa rin sa naging factors on why medyo low yung sales is the dates, kasi ang haba ng bakasyon, people are going to spend it on vacation and Undas and I think kahit madaming customers yung nagro-roam around, there's a chance na wala na silang budget," started ClaryBelly.

She added: "There's also a chance na because ang daming exhibitors right now, ang dami nilang choices, sometimes when there's too much of it, na-o-overwhelm tapos ang ending hindi na bumili."

Losing hope

Given the overall situation, it wasn't a surprise that some of the stalls have lost hope. There were reports that some of the exhibitors didn't finish the event and abandoned their stations.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Marami na din na nawawalan ng gana kasi day 2 around this time din (3pm), nakaka-three digits pa lang sa sales. Then kaninang morning, kita pa rin na halos wala pa rin tao, so baka nakadagdag sa factor iyon na mawalan na talaga sila ng hope," narrated Nikki.

Despite some of the flaws ClaryBelly explained some of the positives from the organizers.

"Again the organizers have spent their time to check if well accommodated yung mga artists. Again very active sila, nag-a-ask sila always if we're ok. Always active sila roaming around. Very supportive ang organizers for ESGS this year," she recounted.

Nikki elaborated: "Actually naging smooth naman yung ingress namin so far and gusto ko yung space na binigay for the artists like sobrang luwag niya. Treatment-wise, wala naman akong na-encounter na unfair or unequal treatment sa mga exhibitors, everyone is accommodating and hospitable."

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph