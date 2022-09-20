Polaris, RRQ stand tall in Predator League 2022 finals

WITH DOTA 2's retun to LAN action, GrindSky Esports, Execration, Polaris Esports, and Atomic Esports finally got to show their prowess in front of a highly charged audience at SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium on September 18, 2022.



With four of the most skilled teams in the Philippines, the competition was charged from the get-go. GrindSky Esports, a relatively new organization in the Philippine scene, slightly edged out the veterans from Execration, with a 2-1 scoreline that guaranteed them a slot to the Grand Finals.

Flying straight from their bootcamp in Cebu, Polaris Esports was matched with the tenacious underdogs of Atomic Esports. But Polaris Esports proved that their pedigree was well-earned, with the Cebuanos sweeping the series 2-0. Their second game even finished in a lightning-fast 20-minute victory.



The grand finals was a test of whether or not Polaris Esports was the new kings of Philippine Dota, or if the new upstarts of GrindSky Esports were more than capable of proving that they were a force to be reckoned with.

But at the end of the day, Polaris Esports proved that their recent performances were no mere flukes. They demolished GrindSky Esports in convincing fashion, winning two games straight to take home the Predator League Shield.



Polaris Esports walks away with P200,000, while GrindSky Esports are rewarded with P100,000 for their valiant efforts. As the curtains of this chapter of Predator League closes, a new one begins: Both Polaris Esports and GrindSky Esports will be traveling to Japan for the Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals where they will be representing the Philippines.

There, they will face off against the champions of the other Predator Leagues in the APAC region. All eyes will be on Japan, from November 11 to 13, where the world will know who the best Dota 2 team from the region is.

RRQ reigns supreme at VALORANT finals

Meanwhile, top VALORANT teams in the Philippines had a chance to battle face-to-face at the Predator League 2022 Philippine Finals. Oasis Gaming, Team Secret, South Built Esports, and Rex Regum Qeon played their hearts out to an excited crowd at the SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium on September 17, 2022.



The competition was intense from the start, with Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) easily dispatching Oasis Gaming with a scoreline of 13-5 on both Haven and Breeze. Meanwhile, the veterans of South Built Esports and the highly renowned Team Secret (a matchup with a very storied past) duked it out for a full 3-map series, with Team Secret bowing out of the competition, leaving South Built Esports to advance towards the Grand Finals.



The Grand Finals presented to the audience a very captivating storyline: Would the wisdom of FPS veterans South Built Esports prove that experience truly is king, or would the youthful roster of Rex Regum Qeon finally pave the way for the end of the old guard?

The first game showed the mastery of RRQ over the map of Breeze with a very convincing 13-7 scoreline. The second map, Fracture, went all the way to overtime, but eventually RRQ proved that their fiery energy would deliver them victory and the championship.

At the end of the day, Rex Regum Qeon walked away from SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium with the Predator League Shield, as well as P200,000 for their flawless run. South Built Esports was awarded P100,000 for their valiant effort.





