Polaris off to scorching start, while weather dampens Boom’s debut in DPC season 2

WEEK 1 of the Dota 2 Pro Circuit Southeast Asia Spring Tour has ended with Polaris Esports standing atop the ladders.

The Pinoy squad opened the new season with a dominant 2-0 against Nigma Galaxy on Wednesday, and continued their hot streak Saturday, March 19, by sweeping powerhouse T1, 2-0.

It was a stomp in Game 1 with Polaris nabbing 24 kills to T1’s 3. John Anthony “Natsumi” Vargas on his Tiny led the team with a 12/0/6 KDA, while midlaner Mc “Lelouch-“ Nicholson Villanueva added another 6/0/14 with his signature Pangolier.

Game 2 seemed a much even affair as T1 found a huge team fight 14 minutes in, taking down three of Polaris's heroes. But it didn’t budge Polaris’ game plan as a scuffle around the Roshan in the 24th minute took down two of T1’s heroes to secure the objective.

It was all Polaris from there courtesy of a fed Natsumi Terrorblade. He would end game 2 with a clean 8/0/5 KDA.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Boom Esports forfeits DPC opener due to power outage

Earlier in the week, Fnatic and Team SMG also won their openers.

Fnatic fought a resurgent all-Pinoy OB.Neon, taking a close 2-1 victory. Team SMG, retooled with Pinoy support Michael “ninjaboogie” Ross Jr., swept Execration 2-0 to start their Spring Tour.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, it was a debut to forget for Boom Esports, who forfeited their season opener against Nigma SEA.

The squad had a power outage caused by a sudden downpour Saturday afternoon.

According to Twitter posts of both Boom CEO Gary Ongko and offlaner Timothy "Tims" Randrupm the team tried to move to an internet café to make the match but was unable to book a ride on time. It was the tournament organizers who made the final call.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.