PlayStation postpones first look at PS5 games out of respect for protests

PlayStation was all set to unveil a first look at games for their widely anticipated new PlayStation 5 console on Thursday, June 4.

However, in a tweet, the company decided to delay the showcase.

“While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration,” said the video game company.

It continued: “[W]e want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

While the tweet itself did not specify what these “important voices” were, the implications were clear. Earlier, PlayStation tweeted the following message of solidarity.

“We denounce systemic racism and violence against the Black community,” the company said. “We will continue to work towards a future marked by empathy and inclusion and stand with our Black creators, players, employees, families, and friends.”

Parent company Sony had also tweeted, “We stand in solidarity today and every day with the Black community.”

It appended the post with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

Nike was among the first major brands to call for justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Over the weekend, major brands (from Spotify to Netflix to Disney to Apple to Starbucks) have joined the clamor to end racism and to stand with the black community.