Take a look at these four new MMOs heading to the PH

FOUR NEW online games are heading to the PH: Elyon SEA - Ascent Infinite Realm, Dream of a New World SEA, Tera Classic SEA, and Noah's Heart SEA.

This four-pack of games for both mobile and PC were launched last week in a press event called Playpark Launchpad, the company's first on-ground media event since the beginning of the pandemic.

Also introed in this event was a partnership with hardware retailer PC Express. Gamers can expect promotional and sales tieups to coincide with the launch of the games.

From casual and nostalgic to challenging and hardcore, these titles coming from PlayPark will appeal to every kind of MMO gamer! Here’s a rundown of what to expect.





Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Elyon SEA - Ascent Infinite Realm

Elyon is a steampunk style MMORPG developed by Krafton. The game focuses on the fight between two kingdoms, Vulpin and Ontari. The two factions fight each other in massive battles thanks to the game’s non-target combat system.

Elyon’s epic open world combines aerial and land-based combat. Choose the battlefield and join your allies in the quest for glory.





Continue reading below ↓

Dream of a New World SEA

Dream of a New World combines turn-based RPG combat with vibrant graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4 to bring an epic world to life. Capture and evolve pets to gain powerful abilities to help your team, and decorate your home and village with your guildmates.

Then, participate in cross-server PvP battles to prove your skills.

TERA Classic SEA

TERA Classic is an open world mobile MMORPG based on the PC game TERA Online. It retains the classic charm of the original game, and serves as a faithful port of the PC version.





Continue reading below ↓

Noah’s Heart SEA

Noah's Heart is a mobile game developed using Unreal Engine 4, and allows players to freely explore the world. Immerse yourself in the diverse atmosphere, landscapes and locations. Face hundreds of monsters and NPCs, all of which can interact with players, and also summon a sidekick pet Phantom to help fight as well.

The game also features a day-night system and character customization.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.