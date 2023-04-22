Playdex Powers Kryptomon NFT Rental Marketplace, enabling Piso Gaming to Web3

NFT GAMING has just been made more easy and affordable with the Kryptomon

launch on Playdex, SEA gaming platform founded by Filipino gamers.



Playdex, your favorite social gaming platform, is excited to announce that the Kryptomon

Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Rental Marketplace is now LIVE on Playdex, offering gamers in

Southeast Asia (SEA) and around the globe a groundbreaking opportunity to play NFT

games for as low as PHP 1!

PHOTO: Playdex, Kryptomon



What’s the Kryptomon Genesis game all about?

Kryptomon Genesis is a competitive web3 roleplaying game (RPG) where players can breed, train, and fight with their own unique digital monsters that are purchased as NFTs. In Kryptomon, gamers can explore an immersive metaverse, join epic battles with friends, and earn rewards in the form of $KMON tokens, which can be exchanged for real money.



With the Playdex NFT Rental Marketplace, players can now easily rent Kryptomon NFTs for as low as 1 PHP for a day, making it incredibly affordable to join epic battles and start winning $KMON rewards. Only 3 NFTs are needed to maximize gameplay, with a total cost of just 3 PHP, allowing gamers to access rare and unique NFTs for a fraction of the original cost.

Why should gamers get on Playdex?

But that's not all! Playdex has more in store for gamers. The rented Kryptomons can also be used in the upcoming Kryptomon Genesis Leaderboards to be hosted in the Playdex

GameHub, with huge prize pools awaiting those who rank and win in these tournaments.

At Playdex, gamers have all they need to level up their game like never before.

The Playdex NFT Rental Marketplace is just one of the many up and coming features on the Playdex platform. This revolutionary NFT rental feature allows users to rent NFTs for a specified period of time, without having to purchase them outright.

PHOTO: Playdex, Kryptomon



What does this mean for web3?

Now, with Playdex, more people can be easily onboarded into web3 — where they can unlock a whole new way to get entertained and get rewarded through gaming.

Playdex is proud to be at the forefront of this gaming revolution, bringing a more accessible and rewarding gaming experience to gamers worldwide.

Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore the exciting world of blockchain gaming and start winning gaming rewards today!