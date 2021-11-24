Entire Playbook Esports roster eligible for NBA 2K draft after twin championships

TWO decisive rings, only a couple of days apart.

Playbook Esports emerged triumphant in two NBA 2K invitational series over the course of a grueling week. On November 21, they defeated Korea’s Team Ignite in a grueling best-of-five at ESGS 2021 that reached a tense decider and overtime. Clark “LCB” Banzon got the match MVP nod with a blistering 35 points per game.

Playbook Esports also takes NBA 2K League APAC Invitationals

Banzon also nabbed a clutch of double-doubles in the finals series of the NBA 2K League APAC Invitationals yesterday night, November 23, against Australia's New Era squad. It was a hard-fought 2-1 victory, with Game 3 being fought in Australian servers, putting the Philippine club at a disadvantage in the online-only competition. The point guard topscored both winning games, cooking up 19 points and 12 assists at the decider.

As champions of 2K's regional series, the popular basketball sim's official tournament in the region for the past three years, all players in the squad are now eligible for the NBA 2K Draft next year.

“Hoping to see the first Filipino to make it into the NBA 2K League,” wrote Playbook Esports’ Richard Brojan in a Facebook post celebrating the squad’s twin victories.

The team’s ESGS victory also booked them a ticket to the Unified Pro-Am World Championships in Las Vegas, where they will compete for a $50,000 (or around P2.5 million) pot.

