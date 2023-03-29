Pinoy MLBB coach, Flysolo figure in road accident in Indonesia

THE MOBILE LEGENDS: Development League battle between Pendekar Esports and A8 Pabz was postponed as the former figured in a vehicular accident en route to the MDL venue in Indonesia.

This was confirmed by the org as they posted on their official Instagram page.

"Mari sama sama sejenak meluangkan waktu untuk mendoakan management dan staff coach yang sedang mengalami musibah kecelakaan saat sedang menuju venue MDL."

"Berhubang atas musibah yang terjadi pada hari ini, match Pendekar Esports malam ini di tunda"

English Translation: "Let's take a moment together to pray for the management and coaching staff who were caught by an accident while on their way to the MDL venue."

Due to the disaster that occurred today, tonight's match has been postponed."

Pendekar currently hosts three Filipinos in their roster, namely Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura, Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico, and head coach Kenneth "Flysolo" Coloma.

ECHO PH country manager, Mitch Liwanag, was concerned about the welfare of her former players and revealed on a Facebook comment the status of these three players.

"I just had a quick chat with Chan (Rafflesia). Okay sila ni 3Mar(Tzy), magkaibang sasakyan. Si Flysolo napuruhan but he's stable na raw. Let's all wish for his speedy recovery."

Community prays for Pendekar Esports

Given their situation, the MLBB community rallied to express their support. Indonesian shoutcasters Frederick Handy "Mirko" Loho and Monica "Momochan" Mariska have posted about the incident.

PHOTO: Mirko

PHOTO: Momochan

Even rival esports orgs, such as DEWA United and the Aura Esports community have also shared their support to the team.

PHOTO: Aura Esports

PHOTO: DEWA United

As of now, Pendekar is currently seeded 4th in the Open Conference, hoping to maintain their spot in order to proceed to the playoffs.