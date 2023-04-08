Former Onic PH teammates, Yeb, Kairi, and Baloyskie earn MPL Indonesia honors

IF SEASON 10 in MPL Indonesia saw Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy bag individual honors, this season saw them alongside their former head coach, Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda being lauded for their overall efforts.

Yeb was awarded as the Coach of the Season.

Prior to the start of Season 11, Coach Yeb was announced to be the head coach of Onic Indonesia, taking over the reigns from Ronaldo Aditya "Aldo" Lieberth and Ahmad "Mars" Marsam.

With the Filipino coach under their helm, Onic once again dominated the regular season with a 13-1 record and they're currently on the course of winning back-to-back MPL trophies.

Upon winning the award, Coach Yeb said: "Finally, nakikita na nila ang lahat ng hard work mo. Thank you din sa mga tao na naniwala at nagtiwala sa kakayahan niya..sa orgs, players, coaches, mga nakasama sa trabaho, media, sa supporters, at sa mga kaibigan at pamilya namin."

Meanwhile, Kairi and Baloyskie were once again part of the MPL Indonesia Season 11 First Team lineup, alongside RRQ's Muhammad "Lemon" Ikhsan, Onic's Gilang "SANZ," and EVOS Legends' Jabran "Branz" Wiloko.

Kairi has been praised for being the sparkplug that Onic needed for their resurgence and the same can be said with Baloyskie who captained a Geek Slate squad that finally ended their playoff drought since their debut back in Season 4.

Yet despite their impressive feats, neither of them garnered the regular season MVP award as SANZ was heralded for his calculated plays and improvements in Season 11. Kairi previously won this award back in Season 10 alongside the Finals MVP.

